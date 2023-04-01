What's new on Netflix in April 2023: Beef, Bourne, and John Mulaney's new comedy special
On Netflix, this April is all about action. New TV shows and movies being added to the streamer this month include Ali Wong and Steven Yeun's Beef, a dark comedy series about a road rage incident that spirals into chaos. Plus, three out of the five movies in the Matt Damon led Bourne series, The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, and The Bourne Ultimatum, are arriving on the first of the month, as well as Christopher Nolan's Inception and Spike Lee's Inside Man. Also catch John Mulaney's new stand up special Baby J later in the month.
Below, check out the full list of movies and TV shows hitting Netflix this month. And make sure to check out all the titles leaving the streamer in April here.
April 1
28 Days
A League of Their Own
American Hustle
Battleship
The Birds
Born on the Fourth of July
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Charlie Wilson's War
Conan the Destroyer
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
Friday Night Lights
Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1
Hoarders: Season 12
Hotel Transylvania
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
How to Train Your Dragon
I, Frankenstein
Inception
Inside Man
The Land Before Time (1988)
Marnie
Matilda (1996)
The Negotiator
Not Another Teen Movie
Psycho (1960)
Puss in Boots
Shark Tale
Shrek Forever After
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain
Zombieland
April 2
War Sailor
April 3
Magic Mixies: Season 1
Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Season 1
April 4
My Name Is Mo'Nique
The Signing
April 5
Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now
April 6
Beef
The Last Stand
April 7
Chupa
Holy Spider
Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign
Oh Belinda
Thicker Than Water
Transatlantic
April 8
Hunger
April 10
CoComelon: Season 8
April 11
All American: Homecoming Season 2
Leanne Morgan: I'm Every Woman
April 12
American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing
CELESTE BARBER Fine, thanks
Operation: Nation
Smother-in-Law: Season 2
April 13
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2
Florida Man
Obsession
April 14
Phenomena
Queenmaker
Queens on the Run
Seven Kings Must Die
Weathering
April 15
Doctor Cha
Time Trap
April 16
The Best Man Holiday
The Mustang
The Nutty Boy Part 2
April 17
Oggy Oggy: Season 2
April 18
Better Call Saul: Season 6
How to Get Rich
Longest Third Date
April 19
Chimp Empire
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always
April 20
The Diplomat
Tooth Pari: When Love Bites
April 21
A Tourist's Guide to Love
Chokehold
Indian Matchmaking: Season 3
One More Time
Rough Diamonds
April 22
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4
April 25
The Hateful Eight
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1
John Mulaney: Baby J
April 26
The Good Bad Mother
Kiss, Kiss!
Love After Music
Workin' Moms: Season 7
April 27
Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2
The Matchmaker
The Nurse
Sharkdog: Season 3
Sweet Tooth: Season 2
April 28
AKA
InuYasha: Season 6
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
Comments