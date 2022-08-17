EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the star-studded series coming to Fox this fall.

New Monarch trailer gives first look at guest stars Shania Twain, Martina McBride, and Tanya Tucker

Nashville meets Succession in Fox's new country drama.

In a new sneak peek trailer, Fox reveals that its new country music drama, Monarch (premiering Sept. 11), is loaded with enough country music icons to rival Stagecoach. Special guests in the first season include Tanya Tucker, Martina McBride, Little Big Town, and Shania Twain. Plenty of music is teased in the trailer — including a scene of Tucker on stage.

Those musicians will be joining fellow country star Trace Adkins, who plays the husband to Susan Sarandon's Queen of Country Music, Dottie Cantrell Roman. The revered power couple have built a fortune and legacy together as two of country music's biggest stars, though it's soon unveiled that their dynasty is built on lies.

The trailer gives off Nashville and Country Strong vibes, combined with a manipulative, power-hungry family pulled straight from Succession or Dallas. As the Roman family's status-obsessed matriarch, Sarandon seems to puppeteer everyone around her, including her children. "I never wanted to just be a star... I wanted to create a dynasty," she says in the trailer, below.

In addition to Dottie and Adkins' Albie Roman, the Roman family is rounded out by Nicky (Anna Friel), Luke (Joshua Sasse), and Gigi (Beth Ditto). Gigi's spouse Kayla (Meagan Holder) and Nicky's spouse Clive Grayson (Adam Croasdell) and adoptive son Ace (Inigo Pascual) are also in the mix — as are Catt (Martha Higareda) and Ana Phoenix (Emma Milani), a mother-daughter duo trying to get Ana signed to the Romans' record label.

Monarch premieres Sept. 11 on Fox, followed by its regular time slot premiere on Sept. 20. You can watch the full trailer above, and see first look images of Twain, McBride, Tucker, and Little Big Town below.

