New House of the Dragon poster shows off Rhaenyra's dragon Syrax

Where are my dragons? Why, they're on the new House of the Dragon poster.

HBO has unveiled a new poster for its forthcoming Game of Thrones prequel, and the eerie image sees a young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) directly in front of her massive dragon companion Syrax. The stunning shot is captioned with the elusive "Fire will reign."

This is our first good look at one of the many fire-breathers that we'll be meeting when House of the Dragon premieres in the fall. The show takes play at the height of Targaryen power, at a time when there were the most dragons to ever roam Westeros. So, yeah, Syrax won't be the only one we meet.

House of The Dragon New 'House of the Dragon' poster shows off Rhaenyra's dragon Syrax | Credit: HBO

The age of Targaryens was upon us last year when the first teaser debuted in March, when the fresh photos of the series' main players were unveiled.

The highly anticipated series takes place hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones and also features Emma D'Arcy, Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke, and Steve Toussaint.

Inspired by George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon's showrunners are writer Ryan Condal and director Miguel Sapochnik. The story centers on the heyday of the Targaryen Empire during the Dance of the Dragons, a civil war between House Targaryen over succession of the Iron Throne.

The show, which wrapped production in London earlier this year, has been teased by Martin himself as being "dark," "powerful," and "visceral."

House of the Dragon premiers Aug. 21.

