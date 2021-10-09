New Doctor Who season gets premiere date, monster-teasing promo clip

BBC America has announced that the new season of Doctor Who will premiere Oct. 31 and released a promo clip which teases the return of some old friends. And by "old friends" we mean terrifying statues.

"Listen carefully. We don't have much time," Jodie Whittaker's titular time traveler says in the video. "The Flux is coming. It's bringing with it the Sontarans, Weeping Angels, creatures known as the Ravages. And enemies from across the universe. This is the fight of our lives."

In July, it was announced that the upcoming season will be the last to star Whittaker although she will also appear in three specials to be screened in 2022. The season co-stars Mandip Gill and cast newcomer John Bishop and is titled "Doctor Who: Flux."

In September, it was revealed that former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies will return to oversee the beloved science fiction show in 2023, replacing the current executive producer Chris Chibnall.

Watch the trailer for the new season of Doctor Who above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.