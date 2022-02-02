New Black History Month docs, programs and specials arriving this February
While Black History is history to be celebrated all year, this February has plenty of new programming offering opportunities to learn. From exciting Black innovators on Your Attention Please to Black actresses on the silver screen on Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising, hear from a wide array of voices to dig deep into different aspects of Black history with these upcoming shows, specials, and documentaries coming out this Black History Month.
Your Attention Please
Premiere: Feb. 1 on Hulu
Craig Robinson hosts this series, which takes a look at the lives of various Black innovators. The new season, four episodes airing Feb. 1-4, features celebrity dog groomer Ashley Ann, ice cream scientist Dr. Maya Warren, NASCAR pit crew member Brehanna Daniels, and more.
Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising
Premiere: Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC
Featuring conversations with Tessa Thompson, Halle Berry, Debbie Allen, Jackée Harry, Marla Gibbs and Regina Hall, this primetime special takes a look at milestones for Black actresses in Hollywood, their obstacles, triumphs and more.
Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy
Premiere: Feb. 4 on Amazon Prime Video
Created by Guy Torry, this three-part docuseries tells the story of an all-Black comedy night at The Comedy Store from 1995-2005 and features Anthony Anderson, Tiffany Haddish, Steve Harvey, Regina King, Nick Cannon and more.
Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands
Premiere: Feb. 8 on PBS (check local listings)
This documentary explores the life of opera singer Marian Anderson, the opera singer who set the stage for Black performers in classical music.
Just a Mortal Man: The Jerry Lawson Story
Premiere: Feb. 10 on PBS (check local listings)
This documentary spotlights the "King of a capella," Jerry Lawson, who founded and fronted The Persuasions.
everything's gonna be all white
Premiere: Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime
From Emmy-nominated filmmaker Sacha Jenkins, this three-part docuseries explores the history of race in America and features insights from a variety of cultural commentators, activists, actors, historians and more including Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, Dr. Nell Irvin Painter, Jemele Hill, Amanda Seales, Favianna Rodriguez, Tamika Mallory, Styles P, Margaret Cho and Dr. Nick Estes.
Pass the Mic
Premiere: streaming Feb. 16 on Tubi
This two-hour documentary celebrates the careers of artists including Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and Kendrick Lamar.
Attica
Premiere: streaming for free on Showtime
This documentary — which made the Oscars shortlist — from Stanley Nelson (Freedom Riders, The Murder of Emmett Till) and co-director Traci A. Curry recounts the five-day 1971 prison rebellion at the Attica Correctional Facility in upstate New York. The rebellion was the deadliest single day of violence Americans inflicted on each other since the Civil War.
