New Black History Month docs, programs and specials arriving this February

From exciting Black innovators to Black actresses on the silver screen, hear from a wide array of voices to dig deep into different aspects of Black history.
By Ashley Boucher February 02, 2022 at 04:15 PM EST
While Black History is history to be celebrated all year, this February has plenty of new programming offering opportunities to learn. From exciting Black innovators on Your Attention Please to Black actresses on the silver screen on Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising, hear from a wide array of voices to dig deep into different aspects of Black history with these upcoming shows, specials, and documentaries coming out this Black History Month.

Credit: Hulu

Your Attention Please

Premiere: Feb. 1 on Hulu 

Craig Robinson hosts this series, which takes a look at the lives of various Black innovators. The new season, four episodes airing Feb. 1-4, features celebrity dog groomer Ashley Ann, ice cream scientist Dr. Maya Warren, NASCAR pit crew member Brehanna Daniels, and more. 
 

Credit: Matt Petit/ABC

Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising

Premiere: Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC 

Featuring conversations with Tessa Thompson, Halle Berry, Debbie Allen, Jackée Harry, Marla Gibbs and Regina Hall, this primetime special takes a look at milestones for Black actresses in Hollywood, their obstacles, triumphs and more. 

Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy

Premiere: Feb. 4 on Amazon Prime Video 

Created by Guy Torry, this three-part docuseries tells the story of an all-Black comedy night at The Comedy Store from 1995-2005 and features Anthony Anderson, Tiffany Haddish, Steve Harvey, Regina King, Nick Cannon and more. 

Credit: World History Archive / Alamy Stock Photo/PBS

Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands

Premiere: Feb. 8 on PBS (check local listings)

This documentary explores the life of opera singer Marian Anderson, the opera singer who set the stage for Black performers in classical music. 

 

Credit: Michael Putland/Getty Images

Just a Mortal Man: The Jerry Lawson Story

Premiere: Feb. 10 on PBS (check local listings)

This documentary spotlights the "King of a capella," Jerry Lawson, who founded and fronted The Persuasions.  

 

Credit: John Chimples/SHOWTIME.

everything's gonna be all white

Premiere: Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime

From Emmy-nominated filmmaker Sacha Jenkins, this three-part docuseries explores the history of race in America and features insights from a variety of cultural commentators, activists, actors, historians and more including Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, Dr. Nell Irvin Painter, Jemele Hill, Amanda Seales, Favianna Rodriguez, Tamika Mallory, Styles P, Margaret Cho and Dr. Nick Estes. 

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Pass the Mic

Premiere: streaming Feb. 16 on Tubi

This two-hour documentary celebrates the careers of artists including Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and Kendrick Lamar. 

Credit: SHOWTIME

Attica

Premiere: streaming for free on Showtime

This documentary — which made the Oscars shortlist — from Stanley Nelson (Freedom Riders, The Murder of Emmett Till) and co-director Traci A. Curry recounts the five-day 1971 prison rebellion at the Attica Correctional Facility in upstate New York. The rebellion was the deadliest single day of violence Americans inflicted on each other since the Civil War.

