Tyler Labine is in "slow recovery" after he was hospitalized for a "potentially fatal blood clot" in his intestines and liver.

The New Amsterdam actor, 45, revealed on Instagram that he spent three days in the hospital after checking in due to stomach pains. The pain led to the discovery of the clots, which occur when a mass of blood cells or other substances form in the blood vessels. Alongside a video that documented the various stages of his hospitalization, Labine said he was on the mend, sharing that he's been "counting my blessings and just possibly reassessing what's really important to me in this life."

"Sometimes it's a Tuesday and you're walking around with a tummy ache so you try to sleep it off," Labine captioned the post. "Then sometimes you wake up on a [Wednesday] with a stomach ache so bad you decide to go to the ER at your local hospital. And then sometimes your tummy ache turns out to be a potentially fatal blood clot in your intestines and liver and you have to spend the next 3 days in the hospital trying not to die. Just sometimes."

"I'm doing alright," Labine added. "Slow recovery but I'm here with my family supporting me and my lovely girlfriend Martha taking care of me... Thanks everyone. SO much love."

The actor previously underwent surgery last November to correct an inguinal hernia, which occurs when tissue, such as part of the intestine, "protrudes through a weak spot in the abdominal muscles," per Mayo Clinic.

Labine, known for his role as Dr. Iggy Frome on New Amsterdam, has also starred in series Deadbeat, StartUp, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Voltron: Legendary Defender. His film credits include Tucker and Dale vs Evil, Escape Room, Broken Star, and Super Troopers 2.