Who is Jery Hewitt? New Amsterdam's season 3 premiere tribute explained

New Amsterdam returned Tuesday night with its season 3 premiere, "The New Normal," and aside from offering a moving new storyline, it also offered a tribute to one Jery Hewitt.

As the screen went black in the final minutes, Hewitt's name popped up on the screen. "In memory of Jery Hewitt and the lives we lost in 2020," the title card read.

Hewitt, for those who didn't recognize the name popping up on their screens Monday, was a stunt coordinator who worked in film and television. He worked on 14 movies from the Coen Brothers, including The Big Lebowski and No Country for Old Men. On TV, he worked on every episode of the original Law & Order and 22 seasons of Law & Order: SVU. Hewitt also worked on 14 episodes of New Amsterdam.

Hewitt died suddenly at the age of 71 on Nov. 21, according to Deadline.

"His laser-focused attention to detail ensured the safety of those he was working with and allowed the precision of the moment to be captured on film with clarity and the true beauty of the story he was helping to tell," a family statement read. "Jery was honored to have worked on 14 of the Coen Brothers films and his efforts brought iconic moments to life, from teaching Tex Cobb how to ride a motorcycle in Raising Arizona, to sending his wife and collaborator for the past 25+ years, Jennifer Lamb, hurtling backwards into a snake pit in the remake of True Grit."

Image zoom Credit: NBC

"The lives we lost in 2020" seemed like a reference to those who died from COVID-19 last year. Cases in the United States have reached 28.5 million and the number of deaths have surpassed 513,000, according to the Center for Disease Control.