New Amsterdam pulls flu epidemic episode in light of coronavirus

Image zoom Virginia Sherwood/NBC

New Amsterdam type TV Show network NBC genre Medical

NBC will not air an episode of medical drama New Amsterdam that focuses on a deadly flu epidemic in New York City, which had been scheduled to run April 7. The producers, network, and studio mutually decided to pull the episode, re-titled "Our Doors Are Always Open" after it was initially called "Pandemic," in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The episode was written before the virus's outbreak last year.

In an unfortunate twist of irony, New Amsterdam guest star Daniel Dae Kim recently announced he had tested positive for the virus after filming the pulled episode. Series creator David Schulner said one of the show's writers has also tested positive.

"We showed what happens when our hospital has to erect tents in the parking lot because every bed is taken. When the doctors and nurses and medical techs have been working back to back shifts because their replacements are sick. When panic sets in. When people are quarantined. When people die," Schulner wrote in an essay for Deadline. "Sometimes, what the mirror reflects back is too horrifying to look at...The images we put on screen, of New Yorkers fleeing parks, autopsies in makeshift labs, are hard to watch. Some would say exploitative. Some would say in bad taste."

Schulner added that the episode will air at a later date, TBD. The last episode produced before New Amsterdam shut down production will air April 14 as a season finale. Reruns will air March 31 and April 7.

Like other medical dramas, New Amsterdam — which films in New York, recently deemed the epicenter of the virus's outbreak in the U.S. — has provided equipment such as masks, gloves, and gowns to local hospitals in need of supplies.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

Related content: