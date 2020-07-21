The intimate chat will benefit Red Nose Day, a campaign to end child poverty run by the nonprofit organization Comic Relief US.

New Amsterdam fans are in for a special treat this week as the cast and creators reunite for a virtual fan-fest experience.

Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine, Anupam Kher, and Diedre Friel will be joined by executive producers David Schulner and Peter Hornton for an intimate chat hosted by Entertainment Weekly's Brittany Kaplan on Thursday, July 30 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The reunion will benefit Red Nose Day, a campaign to end child poverty run by the nonprofit organization Comic Relief US.

Tickets to watch the special event can be purchased for $15, with an option to purchase VIP one-on-one chats with participating members of the cast and creators. More information about who is participating can be found via Chat4Good's website.

NBC's popular medical drama, which follows the doctors and staff at one of U.S.'s oldest public hospitals, wrapped up its shortened second season in April due to the coronavirus pandemic. The season also postponed what was scheduled as the show's penultimate episode about a flu pandemic that took over New York City that shot in February.

Actor Daniel Dae Kim made his big debut on the series in the role of Dr. Shin in the season finale. Kim, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and has since recovered, was meant to have a recurring role this season with his arrival originally set for the pandemic episode.

New Amsterdam was renewed for three additional seasons in January.

