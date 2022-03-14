The medical drama's final season will be an abbreviated 13 episodes.

New Amsterdam to end with season 5 on NBC

Dr. Max Goodwin and the staff at New Amsterdam hospital will soon hang up their stethoscopes.

NBC's medical drama New Amsterdam will end with its previously announced fifth season, EW has confirmed. The final season will clock in at 13 episodes, marking the shortest one for the show.

Created by David Schulner and currently in its fourth season, New Amsterdam stars Ryan Eggold as medical director Max Goodwin, who is determined to disrupt the status quo and provide exceptional care to patients at America's oldest public hospital. Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Janet Montgomery, Tyler Labine, Anupam Kher, and Daniel Dae Kim also star as medical professionals in the understaffed and underfunded facility, navigating their own personal and professional journeys.

Since being renewed for its third, fourth, and fifth seasons in January 2020, the show has seen its ratings decline.

new-amsterdam-b Ryan Eggold on 'New Amsterdam' | Credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

"The story of Max Goodwin and his never-ending commitment to patients at New Amsterdam has been inspiring," Lisa Katz, president of scripted programming at NBC, said in a statement. "We're so grateful to David Schulner, [executive producer] Peter Horton, and our cast and crew for their incredible dedication, talent and collaboration."

Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television, lauded the "thought-provoking stories" in her own statement and added, "We're so proud of this series and are indebted to everyone involved in bringing New Amsterdam to life."

New Amsterdam airs Tuesdays on NBC. The season 4 finale is slated for May 24.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news of the series ending.

