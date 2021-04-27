The actor left his role as Dr. Kapoor to care for his wife who is battling cancer.

New Amsterdam actor Anupam Kher thanks fans for 'special time' after leaving NBC drama

Anupam Kher wants to show some gratitude.

The 66-year-old actor who played Dr. Kapoor on New Amsterdam posted a thank you note to fans Tuesday after leaving the show to care for his wife. His final episode was April 13.

Kher's actress-wife Kirron has been battling cancer, a diagnosis he confirmed earlier this month in the Hindustan Times.

"This past year has been difficult for so many people around the world, not least for Dr. Kapoor," he wrote on Instagram. "It was an incredibly special time for me to part of this show and one I will never forget. The New Amsterdam family will always hold a special place in my heart. I am grateful to the audience for their love, support and good wishes, particularly for my wife, Kirron, at this time. I hope you all will continue to join me on my journey and future projects."

NEW AMSTERDAM Anupam Kher as Dr. Vijay Kapoor in 'New Amsterdam' | Credit: Jeff Riedel/NBC

The actor — whose credits also include Silver Linings Playbook and Sense8 — is an original cast member on the NBC medical drama, which launched in 2018 and stars Ryan Eggold.

Kher's wife was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. The couple received an outpouring of support from people including Sam Heughan, who invited Kher to the Outlander set.

New Amsterdam airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

