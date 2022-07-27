Plus, Deacon Phillippe and Terry Hu are set to guest-star on the new season.

Never Have I Ever season 3 trailer features the debut of Daxton

Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) has come a long way since we first met her in Never Have I Ever season 1. She survived a coyote attack and a failed attempt at juggling two boyfriends. She even got hit by a car. But after all that — and the constant battle that is controlling her temper — she finally got the guy. In the Netflix comedy's season 2 finale, she and Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) made things official. (And to think, it all started when we first walked up to him and bluntly asked for sex.) Now, heading into the show's third season, get ready for the debut of Daxton!

Never Have I Ever has released the trailer for its upcoming season, which features everything Devi has wanted since that first episode: She's walking the halls of her high school, hand-in-hand with Paxton, and for the first time, she's popular! Like, really popular! As the trailer explains, her social status has skyrocketed so much that people now hate her! But will Daxton be everything Devi was hoping it would be?

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Darren Barnet on 'Never Have I Ever'

The trailer also features Devi and Paxton arguing about whether they make sense together. Not only that, but there's a new hottie Des (Anirudh Pisharody) in town (and seemingly in Devi's life). So let's just say everything doesn't seem to be going perfectly for the new couple.

And on the topic of new faces, Netflix has also announced that Terry Hu and Deacon Phillippe will guest-star on season 3 as Addison and Parker, respectively.

Never Have I Ever season 3 premieres Friday, August 12 on Netflix.

