Never Have I Ever season 3 sets return date

Devi is about to have a very complicated summer.

Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher's coming-of-age dramedy Never Have I Ever returns for season 3 on August 12, Netflix announced Sunday as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Fest. The fourth and final season is expected to premiere sometime in 2023.

Netflix also debuted new photos featuring cast Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Richa Moorjani, Poorna Jagannathan, Lee Rodriguez, and Ramona Young — and it looks like Devi (Ramakrishnan) and Paxton (Barnet) are doing well after Paxton accidentally hit Devi with his car in the season 2 finale.

The first two seasons followed Devi's ill-conceived plan to try to date both Paxton and Ben (Lewison) at the same time as she juggled feelings for the both of them. The two catch on, of course, with Devi being dumped by both suitors. Ben moves on with cool girl Aneesa (Megan Suri), while Devi and Paxton secretly rekindle. The last season ended with Devi informing Paxton that she no longer wanted to be his secret girlfriend.

But! The resident jock decides to make his relationship with Devi public at the school dance, where he accidentally hits her with his car. (She's fine.) As the two share a slow dance, Ben remarks that Devi has always had her heart set on Paxton, prompting Eleanor (Young) to spill some tea: "She wanted to choose you, but Fab and I talked her out of it. Sorry about that. And everything she did to Aneesa? She was jealous because she thought you were hooking up at the relay. So for the record, it has not always been him."

The season ends with Ben absorbing this newfound information, setting up the possibility for yet another love triangle. "That scene gave me goosebumps because I realized Ben has such an inner conflict that has just surfaced that he's now going to have to deal with," Lewison previously told EW. "You're thinking, okay, he's kind of got this relationship with Aneesa going on. And it's like, can he continue putting his heart into that? Or is his heart in a different place? How do you navigate that? I'm really excited, fingers crossed, for season 3 to see that explored. It's a situation that we've never seen him in."

Let the complicated teenage feelings commence!

