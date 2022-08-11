Never Have I Ever bosses talk Daxton's debut and adding a new hottie to season 3

Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) got her happy ending. In Never Have I Ever's season 2 finale, she and Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) made their public debut as a couple. And yet, their story is only just beginning.

In the hit comedy's third season, Devi's about to learn that getting you want isn't always a walk in the park. "We wanted to explore what happens if you get the thing you want most in the world and then you are still your flawed self," co-creator Lang Fisher tells EW. "Our theme for this season was about self-confidence. She has the guy that she's always wanted, but she doesn't feel like she's worthy of him, and that is something that people can relate to."

Co-creator Mindy Kaling adds, "People getting everything they want is boring. I generally believe life is hard, people turn on TV because they want to feel uplifted, but also, it's hard to relate to that."

And if that's not enough to put on Devi's plate, season 3 will see her meet a new hottie named Des (Anirudh Pisharody), who will also play a role in her ongoing journey. "He brings out her subconscious bias that she needs to address," Ramakrishnan says. "Devi definitely comes in with all these assumptions thinking 'I already know who this person is' before she's literally even seen him or spoken to him or anything."

Not only will Des open Devi's eyes to new things, but Kaling is hoping the character will do the same for viewers. "We wanted to showcase some handsome, winning South Asian talent and have someone that people can lust over because they're out there, we just don't get to see them on TV that much," Kaling says. "We were so lucky that we found Anirudh, who's both an amazing actor but also just so gorgeous. He has this slo-mo entrance and it feels good. I have an Indian son and I want people to know what great guys are out there and have them be objects of desire. And he certainly accomplishes that."

Never Have I Ever season 3 drops Friday, August 12 on Netflix.

