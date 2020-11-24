Never Have I Ever season 2 starts production, adds new character

Never have I ever… started production on season 2!

Following its renewal in July, Netflix's hit comedy series Never Have I Ever is officially back in production on its second season. The new season, which is filming in Los Angeles, will feature returning cast members Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Poorna Jagannathan, and Richa Moorjani.

Additionally, Netflix has announced that Megan Suri is joining the cast as a recurring guest star. She will play Aneesa, a new Indian student at Sherman Oaks High whose confidence and radiance will pose an immediate threat to Devi (Ramakrishnan).

Let's not forget that Devi ended season 1 with some seriously complicated relationship drama: Just as Paxton (Barnet) was finally ready to confess his feelings, she kissed Ben (Lewison). If she thought high school was difficult before, wait until she discovers the sharp edges of a love triangle.

No word yet on whether Devi's love life will still be narrated by John McEnroe, though he has expressed interest in returning.

See the cast's video about being back in production below:

