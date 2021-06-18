Devi juggles two boyfriends in Never Have I Ever season 2 trailer

What we know so far about the second season of Never Have I Ever involves a couple of fresh faces: Megan Suri will play Aneesa, a new girl in school, and Common will play Dr. Chris Jackson, a love interest for Devi's mom, Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan). But when it comes to the faces we already know (and love), well… it's time to talk about the love triangle.

Netflix has released the first official trailer for the hit series' second installment, and it focuses on the aftermath of the season 1 finale. For those who forgot, here's a reminder: Just as Paxton (Darren Barnet) realized his feelings for Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), she kissed Ben (Jaren Lewison). And now, confronted with an impossible decision - and a corkboard full of "pros" and "cons" Post-it Notes - she comes to the only logical conclusion: She will date both of them.

Why not? After all, as Devi puts it, "Ben gets my super-brainy side. Paxton gets my mega-horny side."

The trailer (below) gives us a glimpse into Devi's life as she balances two boyfriends and fends off Aneesa, another Indian girl who's "prettier" and "cooler" than her, all the while trying to remain "as chill as a Slurpee, bro." The series, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, returns to Netflix for its second season on July 15.