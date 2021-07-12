Dream Teens: Never Have I Ever returns for a smarter, funnier, sexier season 2

Ramakrishnan is quick to correct that last point. "I think Lang overexaggerated how many times I dabbed. I did it ironically!" On Zoom, Ramakrishnan is sitting in her room at home in Canada, the same home where she found out she landed the role two years ago, only you'd never know it because her laptop is getting fixed and her phone won't let her turn on video. So for this chat, she's just "Zoom User," and yet, even behind a black box, she exudes the same laidback star quality that undoubtedly landed her the part. She's low-key but energetic, the type of person you want to call you her "homie." (And there's a good chance she will.) "At the time I had the perfect sweet spot of being two years older than Devi to look back and know the cringey moments, but then still not too far off from Devi because I still was living through my cringey moments," she says. "Then I amplified her hot-headedness and I just went for it."