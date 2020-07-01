Netflix renews Never Have I Ever for season 2

Netflix has officially renewed Never Have I Ever for a second season. The comedy, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, follows Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl who has a lot on her plate. At the start of the series, she's just lost her father, regained the use of her legs, and is determined to be popular. Naturally, her journey to become one of the cool kids at her high school takes many twists and turns, ending with her in a love triangle ... of sorts. And now, we'll get to see what happens next.