Netflix renews Never Have I Ever for season 2
Will Devi choose Ben or Paxton? Looks like we're going to find out!
Netflix has officially renewed Never Have I Ever for a second season. The comedy, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, follows Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl who has a lot on her plate. At the start of the series, she's just lost her father, regained the use of her legs, and is determined to be popular. Naturally, her journey to become one of the cool kids at her high school takes many twists and turns, ending with her in a love triangle ... of sorts. And now, we'll get to see what happens next.
In addition to Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan (Nalini), Richa Moorjani (Kamala), Jaren Lewison (Ben Gross), Darren Barnet (Paxton Hall-Yoshida), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola) and Ramona Young (Eleanor) will return for season 2.
It's unclear if John McEnroe will return to narrative, but he's previously said he'd be interested.
Watch the cast make the season 2 announcement below.
