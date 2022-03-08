Never Have I Ever renewed for fourth and final season

Much like high school, Never Have I Ever will say goodbye after four years.

Netflix has announced that, ahead of its season 3 debut, the hit comedy has been renewed for a fourth and final season, expected to air in 2023.

The series first premiered in 2020, and audiences quickly fell for the story of Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), an Indian American teenage girl just trying to have a sexy high school experience (and control her temper). By the end of its first season, Devi would find herself in the sexiest of shapes, a love triangle, and from there, things have only gotten more complicated. And with season 3 expected this summer, there's still more story to tell.

Co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher released a statement saying: "Hey Crickets, we've got some morning announcements for you: Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is gonna drop this summer! Plus we've just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about. We can't wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thanks to all our fans for your support – especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!"

"We are thrilled to have two more seasons of Never Have I Ever," Netflix's Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria said in a press release. "It's everything we want in a Netflix comedy series: authentic, specific, funny, and full of heart. I love that a story I relate to so deeply — about a young, Indian American girl — hits on so many universal truths that resonate with just about everyone. We're eternally grateful to Mindy, Lang and the wildly talented cast. And we can't wait for everyone to see the final two seasons!"

