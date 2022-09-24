Love, Victor star Michael Cimino joins final season of Never Have I Ever as a new love interest for Devi

If you thought Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) love life was complicated before, just wait until Never Have I Ever season 4.

In the Netflix comedy's third season, Devi and Paxton (Darren Barnet) gave the relationship thing a try, but ultimately, Devi's insecurities got in the way of their happy ending. And yet, by season's end, they were able to share a nice moment at Paxton's graduation, in which she thanked him for helping her get through the loss of her father. But their story isn't over just yet! (Yes, even though he graduated.)

As series co-creator Lang Fisher previously told EW, "The love triangle's not done. In season 4, it continues onward. But I think the part that is done is seeing him as this unattainable dream of a hunk. He is no longer that, and they can be more like peers going forward."

Speaking of the love triangle, could it actually become more a love ... square? In a new video released during Netflix's TUDUM fan event on Saturday, Ramakrishnan is seen talking to both Barnet and Jaren Lewison (who plays Ben) about the new season. (Reminder: Devi ended season 3 by cashing in her "one free boink" card with Ben.) But then Ramakrishnan's phone rings and Love, Victor star Michael Cimino is on the other end. It seems he is going to join the series' fourth and final season as Ethan, yet another love interest.

"Say hello to the new heartthrob at Sherman Oaks High," Cimino says before assuring Barnet that he won't step on any toes because Ethan is less of a hot jock or handsome nerd and more of "a smoldering bad boy." As Ramakrishnan puts it, "Damn Devi's going to have her work cut out for her."

Let's just hope she has gotten better about juggling all the men in her life.

Never Have I Ever's final season will premiere in 2023 on Netflix. Watch the cast in the clip above.

