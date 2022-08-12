Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on Devi's shocking season 3 finale decision

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the Never Have I Ever season 3 finale.

If you thought season 2 of Never Have I Ever ended with a big moment for Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), well, you were right. But season 3 took things to another level!

For much of season 3, Devi didn't have a ton of interaction with Ben (Jaren Lewison). They'd see each other at school, and as the sting of her new relationship with Paxton (Darren Barnet) wore off, they started to become friends again. And then, when Devi and Paxton broke up, it became even easier for the two of them to talk about their lives. But no one could've predicted where they'd end the season.

After two failed relationships — one with Paxton, one with Des (Anirudh Pisharody) — Devi lashes out at Ben and then has to apologize. When she shares her worry that she'll "die a virgin," he tells her, "If you're still virgin on your death bed, I'll come have sex with you." He then takes a moment to write a coupon for "One Free Boink" that he hands to Devi. In the moment, it feels like a joke. But cut to one episode later, when Devi decides to transfer schools, Ben confesses that he doesn't want her to go, because... "I'll miss you," he says. "A lot."

"It's very clear what Ben's feelings are for her," co-creator Lang Fisher tells EW. "He clearly loves her, but he's so closed off emotionally. He's just such a fortress. And in the same way that we see Devi get a little more mature this season, we also see Ben [do the same]. He starts to realize that the way he's behaving is not the way toward happiness. And I feel like when he makes a little declaration to her in the finale, it just grips her heart."

Cut to the final moments of the finale, when Devi is lying on her bedroom floor and realizes the coupon is still in her pocket. So she decides to head on over to Ben's bedroom and cash it in.

"A little bit of it is that she realized that she's the only one in her friend group who hasn't had sex yet," Fisher says. "And it's this thing she's wanted to always do. And then it coincides with this really romantic moment from Ben. So she just goes for it."

It's a move Ramakrishnan supports. "I was just really happy that Devi is breaking away from this dream that she held onto for so long and is doing what her current self wants," the actress says. "She's doing it on her own time, in a way that she wants, and I think that's really awesome."

But for those wondering — no, this is not the end of the love triangle.

Never Have I Ever season 3 is now on Netflix.

