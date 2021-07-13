Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan explains how they shot those coyote scenes

When Never Have I Ever returns for its second season this Thursday, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) will have her hands full with not one, but two boyfriends. And yet, it's not the strangest situation Devi's gotten herself into.

Let's not forget that during season 1, Devi once found herself face-to-face with a coyote that she was convinced was her dead father. Spoiler alert: The coyote attacked her ... at a party in front of a whole bunch of her classmates. Yeah, it wasn't her best moment.

The experience was far more pleasant for star Ramakrishnan, who remembers "Jill the coydog" fondly. "Jill was super cute," Ramakrishnan says. In terms of how they actually shot the scenes with Jill, Ramakrishnan says, "Jill was acting to nothing, and then I acted to a stuffed coyote, like a stuffed animal. That was honestly not even hard, it was just weird." From there, they simply stitched the footage together.

Never Have I Ever Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in 'Never Have I Ever' | Credit: netflix

But there was one scene where Jill and Ramakrishnan shared the screen. "When Devi first sees the coyote in the tomato garden, that was both of us but it was from a distance," says Ramakrishnan. "It wasn't too close, we just make it look close."

All in all, it's an experience Ramakrishnan will not soon forget. "Jill let me pet her so that was really kind," she says.

Never Have I Ever season 2 hits Netflix on Thursday.

Read more from I Want My Teen TV, EW's summerlong celebration of teen shows past and present.