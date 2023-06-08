Warning: This post contains spoilers from Never Have I Ever season 4.

The love triangle has come to an end.

In Never Have I Ever's fourth and final season, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) finds herself in the aftermath of her season 3 finale decision to sleep with Ben (Jaren Lewison). Long story short, their one night does not bring Devi and Ben together. If anything, it does the opposite. For much of the season, they're both off dating other people.

And then there's Paxton (Darren Barnet), the unbelievably attractive jock that first stole Devi's heart in season 1 after she walked up to him and asked if he wanted to have sex. (He said yes. They didn't end up doing it.) But they did end up dating... for a bit. Now, Paxton's a struggling high school graduate who finds himself spending most of Devi's senior year working back at the high school.

In the end, Devi and Paxton share one final kiss, before agreeing that they're better off as friends. Devi and Ben, however, make things official. As the series finale ends, we see Devi, now at Princeton, hanging out with her boyfriend Ben, who's not far away at Columbia, and getting the happy ending she's always wanted.

"I loved her whole journey, especially the difficulties around school," Ramakrishnan tells EW. "I like that she like failed a little. I like that she struggled a bit and it wasn't just like easy route. That'd be boring to watch. But also that's kind of life, right? It's okay to fail."

As for the love triangle, Ramakrishnan is excited to finally be able to share which "team" she's on. "I tweeted this, that I'd actually start telling people which team I'm on once it's out," she says, adding, "Team Ben. Paxton, you're done. You're outta here. You need to grow up. Ben and Devi have known each other for so long. They rival each other academically, they're both stubborn, but in the best ways with one another. They push each other to grow, be better and see outside of themselves at times too. They've grown up together. So yeah, Team Ben!"

Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in episode 409 of Never Have I Ever. Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2023 Jaren Lewison and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on 'Never Have I Ever' | Credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix

Walking away from Devi — her first acting role — after four years has taught Ramakrishnan a few things. "The biggest thing that I learned from her was that it's okay to feel a lot of emotions and be this person that goes after what they want. It's okay to just feel, and I mean that in the all the ways. Like Devi, when she crushes on someone, she's crushing hard, and that doesn't make her an idiot. It just makes her human. When she's mad, she's pissed. And that also makes her human. It doesn't make her a bad person. So Devi has really taught me how to feel as an actor. Being that this is my first role as an actor, it definitely has let me explore emotions. But as a human being, it has helped me feel those emotions in those scenes and recognize it's okay. Like, I'm not a hot mess. I don't have my life any more or less together than someone who's more calm, cool, collected. Having my feelings and wearing my heart on my sleeve is my superpower."

Never Have I Ever season 4 is streaming now on Netflix.

