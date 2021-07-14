Never Have I Ever stars Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewison help you choose Team Ben or Team Paxton

Love triangles might not always be fun for the people involved in them, but they make for exciting television. After all, there's a reason that shows come back to them time and time again. And when Never Have I Ever returns for its second season, Devi finds herself caught between hot jock Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and sweet nerd Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison).

"There's so many different things that we're attracted to in other people," Never Have I Ever co-creator Mindy Kaling says about the appeal of love triangles. "It's really exciting that we can do this show where she has these two options and they're wildly different. It's wish fulfillment."

For fans, it can be a difficult experience as they figure out which "team" they're on. So, as part of EW's digital cover story on the series, we asked stars Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewison to lay out some reasons why fans should be either Team Paxton or Team Ben. Watch the full PSA above.

Never Have I Ever returns Thursday on Netflix.

Writers: Samantha Highfill, Kristen Harding