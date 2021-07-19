Mindy Kaling, Never Have I Ever cast discuss Devi's happy ending in the season 2 finale

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Never Have I Ever season 2.

Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) got her happy ending. At least for now.

By the end of Never Have I Ever's second season, Devi has experienced life with two boyfriends, zero boyfriends, and now, one very hot boyfriend. The season finale saw Paxton (Darren Barnet) and Devi rekindle their relationship just in time for the school's winter dance. (Sure, he also hit her with his car, but it's fine! Her dress was really padded.)

The season ended with the two of them dancing in front of the entire school. "I really thought it was such a picture perfect moment," says Darren Barnet. "The way that it's shot, the feeling and emotion in that scene, and also that song that is playing, it's been on repeat for me. This is Paxton and Devi, together as a couple, but still with enough ambiguity where you don't know where that's going to lead. She even says, 'I wonder what that's going to be like.'"

NEVER HAVE I EVER Darren Barnet and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in season 2 of 'Never Have I Ever.' | Credit: ISABELLA B. VOSMIKOVA/NETFLIX

Because let's not forget that Ben (Jaren Lewison), Devi's other former love interest, was also at the dance, watching this perfect moment unfold. And just as Ben started to look bummed, Eleanor (Ramona Young) let him in on a little secret: Devi wanted to choose him at the start of all of this. In other words, he's not totally out of the race ... if he doesn't want to be.

"I've watched enough romantic comedies that it's not interesting unless it's constantly shifting and changing," Never Have I Ever co-creator Mindy Kaling says. "Having the lead character be happy in love is not super interesting to me. It's more suspenseful when we don't know."

So yeah, things could get interesting for Ben. "That scene gave me goosebumps because I realized Ben has such an inner conflict that has just surfaced that he's now going to have to deal with," says Jaren Lewison. "You're thinking, okay, he's kind of got this relationship with Aneesa [Megan Suri] going on. And it's like, can he continue putting his heart into that? Or is his heart in a different place? And if it is, can he even do anything about it? How do you navigate that? I'm really excited, fingers crossed, for season 3 to see that explored. It's a situation that we've never seen him in. Both of those girls have some really incredible qualities that Ben's really attracted to, and I think it's going to come down to what is going to make him a better person. Who's going to challenge him in specific ways, and who's going to make him feel seen?"

Never Have I Ever season 2 is out now.