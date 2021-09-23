Watch live: Netflix's TUDUM fan event celebrates the streamer's biggest shows and movies

And, in case you can't spend several hours in front of your screen on Saturday, here's the hour-by-hour schedule to help you loosely plan.

HOUR ONE

Some highlights from the first hour include Dwayne Johnson premiering an exclusive clip of his upcoming action film Red Notice, also starring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds; and update on Stranger Things season 4, the Bridgerton cast debuting a first look at season 2; and Jason Bateman premiering a first look video at the final season of Ozark.

HOUR TWO

During the next hour, fans get an exclusive first look (video + character posters) at the long-awaited dark fantasy series, The Sandman, based on the comic books created for DC by Neil Gaiman; Chris Hemsworth teases the next installment of the action film Extraction; Vikings: Valhalla stars Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsoon, and Leo Suter go behind the scenes to introduce an early sneak peek at the first footage of an all-new exploration of the Vikings saga; Charlize Theron, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, and more join Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John to discuss some of Netflix's most exciting upcoming action films; a sneak peek at Cobra Kai season 4; and an exclusive look at the Cowboy Bebop's opening title sequence, featuring John Cho and the highly anticipated music from Yoko Kanno.

HOUR THREE

And finally, hour three includes the cast of Emily in Paris debuting the first teaser of the new season and reveals the season 2 premiere date; Imelda Staunton is on the set of The Crown season 5; Zack Snyder joins actor/director Matthias Schweighöfer, actress Nathalie Emmanuel, and additional cast members to reveal the trailer of their Army of the Dead heist prequel Army of Thieves; Jennifer Lawrence and writer/director Adam McKay introduce an exclusive clip from their new comedy Don't Look Up, also starring Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Meryl Streep; lots of news from The Witcher universe, including exclusive first looks, and some exciting breaking news; and a catch-up with the cast of The Umbrella Academy as they answer fan questions from behind the scenes of season 3.

Watch the full festivities in the video above.