Netflix's TUDUM fan event: How to watch

TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event (named after the streaming network's famed logo sound effect) is almost here, offering sneak peeks, trailers, and exclusive details on the streamer's biggest shows and films. And EW has you covered with the brand new schedule details, and how exactly to watch.

Netflix Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Jonathan Bailey | Credit: Netflix; Jay Maidment/Netflix; NICK BRIGGS/NETFLIX

First off: set your watch. TUDUM kicks off Saturday, Sept. 25 at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET.

Second: There are a couple of different ways to watch depending on how deep you want to dive into things.

For those who want more of an interactive experience, log on earlier — at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET — as Mari Takahashi and Juju "Straw Hat Goofy," host Netflix's Geeked watch party on the Geeked pages (Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok). The Geeked version will have bonus content, celeb call-ins, interviews, hot takes, and more.

And, in case you can't spend several hours in front of your screen on Saturday, here's the hour-by-hour schedule to help you loosely plan.

HOUR ONE

netflix

Dwayne Johnson premieres an exclusive clip of his upcoming action film Red Notice, also starring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

Stranger Things season 4 — Tune in to find out more.

Join the cast from season 1 and season 2 of Bridgerton as they discuss the series, and debut a first look at season 2.

Jason Bateman premieres a first look (video) at the final season of Ozark.

netflix

HOUR TWO

Exclusive first look (video + character posters) at the long-awaited dark fantasy series, The Sandman, based on the comic books created for DC by Neil Gaiman.

Chris Hemsworth teases the next installment of the action film Extraction.

Stars Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsoon, and Leo Suter take you behind-the-scenes to introduce an early sneak peek at the first footage released from Vikings: Valhalla — an all-new exploration of the Vikings saga.

Charlize Theron, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, and more join Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John to discuss some of Netflix's most exciting upcoming action films.

Cobra Kai season 4 -- a sneak peek you don't want to miss.

Exclusive look at the Cowboy Bebop's opening title sequence, featuring John Cho (Spike Spiegel) and the highly anticipated music from Yoko Kanno.

HOUR THREE

netflix

The cast of Emily in Paris debuts the first teaser of the new season and reveals the season 2 premiere date.

Hello from our new Queen, Imelda Staunton, on the set of The Crown season 5.

Zack Snyder joins actor/director Matthias Schweighöfer, actress Nathalie Emmanuel, and additional cast members to reveal the trailer of their Army of the Dead heist prequel Army of Thieves.

Jennifer Lawrence and writer/director Adam McKay introduce an exclusive clip from their new comedy Don't Look Up, also starring Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, and Meryl Streep.

Lots of news from The Witcher universe, including exclusive first looks, and some exciting breaking news!

Catch up with the cast of The Umbrella Academy as they answer fan questions from behind the scenes of season 3!