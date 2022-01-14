Ozark actress Julia Garner stars as real-life con artist Anna Delvey in the new limited series from Shonda Rhimes.

"Who is Anna Delvey?" That was the question asked by Netflix's first teaser for their upcoming limited series based on a true story. The newest trailer, released on Friday, has some answers.

"She's either a rich German heiress or she's flat broke," says a journalist (Veep's Anna Chlumsky) pursuing the truth.

"She is everything that is wrong with America right now," claims another character.

But if you ask the woman herself (played by Ozark's Julia Garner)?

"Anna Delvey is a masterpiece, b-----s!"

From creator and showrunner Shonda Rhimes (Grey's Anatomy, Bridgerton), Inventing Anna is based on the New York article, "How an Aspiring 'It' Girl Tricked New York's Party People — and its Banks" by Jessica Pressler (who also serves as a producer on the show). The show follows the love-hate relationship developed between Chlumsky's reporter and Garner's scammer as Anna awaits trial for fraud and the reporter seeks to understand exactly what happened.

Inventing Anna Julia Garner stars as real-life scammer Anna Delvey in 'Inventing Anna.' | Credit: NICOLE RIVELLI/NETFLIX

Inventing Anna also stars Arian Moayed, Katie Lowes, Alexis Floyd, Anders Holm, Anna Deavere Smith, Jeff Perry, Terry Kinney, and Laverne Cox.

The show hits Netflix on Feb. 11. Watch the new trailer above.

