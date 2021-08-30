Penn Badgley is a first-time stalker daddy in first look at You season 3

Joe has some musings about being a father in a new teaser of the upcoming season, plus see first-look photos.

Penn Badgley's Joe has taken on New York City and Los Angeles. Now, we'll get to see what the suburbs of Madre Linda in Northern California have in store for him.

In a batch of first-look photos and new teaser for You season 3, we get both the premiere date announcement and some musings about Joe becoming a father with his new love, Love (Victoria Pedretti).

The next chapter in the stalker Joe saga will debut on Netflix this Oct. 15, and he's clearly struggling with the idea of being a dad to baby Henry.

"A boy is not what what we expected and I would be lying if I said the thought of mini me was purely exciting and not without challenges," Joe says in voiceover. "Let's just say, I hope you'll do as I say, not as I do, but for you I could change. I'll be a man you look up to, a man you will be proud to call dad."

You Penn Badgley's Joe and Victoria Pedretti's Love in 'You' season 3 | Credit: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

You Penn Badgley's Joe in 'You' season 3 | Credit: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

You Victoria Pedretti's Love and Penn Badgley's Joe in 'You' season 3 | Credit: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

That won't be the only challenge. The You season 3 setting is filled with all manner of people that Joe hates: privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers.

Saffron Burrows will return as Love's mom, Dottie, who believes baby Henry is "40 reincarnated," Joe mentions. We'll also get to meet characters played by Tati Gabrielle (Marianne), Dylan Arnold (Theo), Shalita Grant (Sherry), Travis Van Winkle (Cary), Scott Speedman (Matthew), Michaela McManus (Natalie), Shannon Chan-Kent (Kiki), Ben Menhl (Dante), Chris O'Shea (Andrew), and Christopher Sean (Brandon).

You Penn Badgley's Joe and Tati Gabrielle's Marianne in 'You' season 3 | Credit: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

You Scott Speedman's Matthew in 'You' season 3 | Credit: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

You Victoria Pedretti's Love greets customers at a bake shop in 'You' season 3 | Credit: JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

Then there's that brief snippet at the end of You season 2, in which Joe spies his female next-door neighbor and immediately goes back to his classic stalker ways. But when your current love can recognize all of your manipulative tricks, and she's an overprotective new mother, it's not going to be so easy to satiate his predilections. Old habits die hard. In this case, that might be literally.

