Netflix's YA Spring Showcase: See photos of the streamer's brightest young stars

By EW Staff
February 26, 2020 at 08:30 AM EST

Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Richard Ellis, and Sofia Bryant (I Am Not Okay With This)

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix

The future looks bright for these up-and-coming Netflix stars. Keep clicking to see photos of the casts of I Am Not Okay With This, 13 Reasons Why, On My Block, and more.

Sophia Lillis (I Am Not Okay With This)

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix

Wyatt Oleff (I Am Not Okay With This)

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix
Sofia Bryant (I Am Not Okay With This)

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix
Richard Ellis (I Am Not Okay With This)

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix

Brandon Flynn, Ross Butler, and Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why)

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix
Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why)

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix
Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why)

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix
Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why)

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix
Lachlan Watson and Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina)

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix
Lachlan Watson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina)

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix
Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina)

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix
Sierra Capri, Jessica Marie Garcia, Brett Gray, Jason Genao, and Diego Tinoco (On My Block

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix
Diego Tinoco (On My Block

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix
Sierra Capri (On My Block

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix
Brett Gray (On My Block

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix
Jessica Marie Garcia (On My Block

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix
Jason Genao (On My Block

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Lee Rodriguez, and Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever)

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever)

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix
Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever)

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix
Lee Rodriguez (Never Have I Ever)

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix
Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Chase Stokes, Jonathan Daviss, and Madison Bailey (Outer Banks)

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix
Rudy Pankow (Outer Banks)

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix
Madison Bailey (Outer Banks)

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix
Jonathan Daviss (Outer Banks)

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix
Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks)

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix
Chase Stokes (Outer Banks)

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix
Ruby Serkis, Thaddea Graham, Amir Wilson, and Gijs Blom (The Letter for the King)

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix
Ruby Serkis (The Letter for the King)

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix
Amir Wilson (The Letter for the King)

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix
Thaddea Graham (The Letter for the King)

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix
Gijs Blom (The Letter for the King)

Daniel Prakopcyk/Contour by Getty Images for Netflix
