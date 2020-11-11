Enter the worlds of cheese rolling and chili eating in Netflix's We Are the Champions trailer
Welcome to the world of unique competitions that Dwight Schrute would definitely participate in.
EW is debuting the first trailer for Netflix's We Are the Champions, a documentary series produced and narrated by The Office alum Rainn Wilson.
Here's the official synopsis: "We Are the Champions explores the quirkiest, most charming, and oddly inspirational competitions you never knew existed. Each episode follows a unique competition, providing a window into a world of determined, passionate, and incredibly skilled competitors who put it all on the line to become heroes in their own extraordinary worlds."
As showcased in the above trailer, among the fascinating events explored will be cheese rolling, fantasy hairstyling, yo-yo, dog dancing, frog jumping, and chili eating. No word yet on whether Kevin Malone will be participating in that last one.
We Are the Champions premieres Nov. 17 on Netflix.
Related content:
- Mayim Bialik gets close to Vanessa Lachey and calico kitty in clawsome Call Me Kat first look
- Enter the worlds of cheese rolling and chili eating in Netflix's We Are the Champions trailer
- Roma star Yalitza Aparicio to host 2020 Latin Grammy Awards
- Get a first look and intel on season 5 of The Expanse
Comments