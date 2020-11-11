Enter the worlds of cheese rolling and chili eating in Netflix's We Are the Champions trailer

Welcome to the world of unique competitions that Dwight Schrute would definitely participate in.

EW is debuting the first trailer for Netflix's We Are the Champions, a documentary series produced and narrated by The Office alum Rainn Wilson.

Here's the official synopsis: "We Are the Champions explores the quirkiest, most charming, and oddly inspirational competitions you never knew existed. Each episode follows a unique competition, providing a window into a world of determined, passionate, and incredibly skilled competitors who put it all on the line to become heroes in their own extraordinary worlds."

As showcased in the above trailer, among the fascinating events explored will be cheese rolling, fantasy hairstyling, yo-yo, dog dancing, frog jumping, and chili eating. No word yet on whether Kevin Malone will be participating in that last one.

Image zoom Credit: Netflix

We Are the Champions premieres Nov. 17 on Netflix.