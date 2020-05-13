Netflix's Jeffrey Epstein series drops first trailer: 'The monsters are still out there'

The twisted world of Jeffrey Epstein is coming to Netflix.

Above is the first trailer for Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, a four-part documentary series about the mysterious financial tycoon from director Lisa Bryant (Unspeakable Crime: The Killing of Jessica Chambers), executive producers Joe Berlinger (Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes), and bestselling thriller author James Patterson. Epstein was arrested in 2019 on sex trafficking charges and died in his jail cell while awaiting trial.

The series will focus on the firsthand accounts of Epstein’s accusers, who are lobbying authorities to pursue those who might have aided and abetted Epstein. "He's dead but did not act alone, none of them have been held accountable," one accuser says in the trailer. "The monsters are still out there. You took our freedom, now we're going to take yours."

While Epstein's death was officially ruled a suicide, there have been many questions about the rather unusual circumstances surrounding his sudden demise and the documentary seemingly explores those questions as well.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich launches May 27 on Netflix.