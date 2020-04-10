Netflix's Too Hot to Handle trailer is full of hotties struggling to keep their pants on for $100K

Too Hot to Handle type Book

Netflix is turning the horny into the holy in the upcoming dating reality show Too Hot to Handle, a mix of Bachelor in Paradise and a vacation with your in-laws. For a chance to win $100,000, the hottest people on your Tinder queue have gone to an island to let loose, but must stay sex-free, kiss-free and everything in between.

"It's hard to go an extended period of time without any sexual release," a contestant named Matthew says in the trailer that debuted today. "All we want to do is rip each other's clothes off," another contestant Francesca says.

The whole experience is called "The Retreat." Everybody on the show thinks they're in for a month of non-stop booze and hooking up. That's until they meet Lana, an all-seeing Alexa-adjacent robot that is the show's PDA cop.

"10 young, hot singles from around the world come together in a seaside paradise for what they think will be the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives— but there’s a twist. These commitment-phobes who love a casual hookup, will have to give up all hanky panky for the entire retreat if they want to win the $100,000 grand prize," the Netflix description reads.

Throughout the process will be workshops that will help them make deeper connections with the others on the island. There will also be "grenades," horned up contestants who come into the show throughout the run that may or may not derail someone's chances at the $100,000.

Who or how exactly they get the final pot at the end of the show is left a mystery.

This is the third in a line of new Netflix reality shows that have debuted in 2020. It all started with the social media-based competition show The Circle on Jan. 1, followed by blind dating show Love Is Blind on Feb. 14, except this time you can expect every one of its eight episodes to drop at once. No delayed gratification here.

You can pounce on Too Hot to Handle starting Friday, April 17. Check out the trailer above.

