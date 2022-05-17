And the roast begins right now with a hilariously brutal press release from Netflix.

Netflix will roast '3-time Super Bowl-losing' Tom Brady to kick off a new series of roasts

Netflix is planning an epic roast of soon to be maybe retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady, and the streamer is starting immediately with the press release announcing the special.

A new series of Netflix specials called Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT will kick off with the roast of who the studio refers to as "Gisele Bündchen's husband," a "sixth round NFL draft pick," and an "avocado ice cream aficionado."

Robbie Praw, Netflix's Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats, digs deeper with his statement.

"We can't wait to burn 3-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast," he said. "In all seriousness, it's a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one's better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady."

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Tom Brady will be the focus of a Netflix roast to kick off a series of celebrity roasts he's producing | Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Brady is actually executive producing the GROAT series, including his own roast.

"To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch… 'I'm just here so I won't get fined,'" the athlete said in a statement. He's referring to that time in 2015 when Lynch, a then-running back for the Seattle Seahawks, repeated that phrase to reporters at a press conference.

Netflix promises to reveal additional information and who the specific roasters will be at a later date.

This is the latest update to Brady's post-retirement plans. But first, he has to actually retire. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former Patriots quarterback announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons back in February, but then pulled a "jk" in a matter of weeks.

"These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Brady had tweeted in March. "That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG."

Still, he's been assembling projects to work on once he does retire his jersey. He's producing GROAT through his 199 Productions company he announced in 2020. He also plans to work with Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda in an upcoming movie.

