Netflix is coming to the aid of the real-life person whose phone number is featured on the massively popular series Squid Game.

An individual with knowledge of the situation confirms to EW that the streaming company will edit out the scenes that include the phone number, which has led to the individual behind it receiving a deluge of prank calls and text messages.

Squid Game

In episodes of the Korean thriller, a card is given to all game participants. On one side are three shapes and on the other side is a phone number that potential game players have to call if they want a chance to play children's games for an incredibly large sum of cash. Unfortunately, the person at the other end of that number isn't going to be able to help you with that.

"After Squid Game aired, I have been receiving calls and texts endlessly, 24/7, to the point that it's hard for me to go on with daily life," the owner of the number told Koreaboo in an interview. "This is a number that I've been using for more than 10 years, so I'm quite taken aback. There are more than 4,000 numbers that I've had to delete from my phone and it's to the point where due to people reaching out without a sense of day and night due to their curiosity, my phone's battery is drained and turns off."

In the U.S., some productions intentionally promote a real-life number to go along with their marketing plans, knowing people will try to call (such as the Better Call Saul billboard a few years ago.) But most include the prefix "555" when showing phone numbers on the screen, as a way to keep viewers from this exact scenario.

According to the Koreaboo interview, the unfortunate incident was accidental as the Squid Game creators thought that removing the first three digits of the number would render it unusable. However, they were unaware that if the number was dialed as a local call, those numbers would be automatically added, allowing anyone to reach its owner.

The Korea Times reported that another individual with a one digit difference has also been receiving an onslaught of calls, telling the outlet, "The stress from incessant prank calls is driving me crazy."

The nine-episode original series about debt-ridden individuals who choose to risk their lives playing children's games — all in a bid to win 45.6 billion dollars — became a surprise international hit after premiering on Netflix last month. "We did not see that coming, in terms of its global popularity," Sarandos reportedly said during a Netflix presentation a few weeks ago when releasing data about the network's most popular shows.

