Morgan Creek Entertainment is suing the streamer over the use of footage from Ace Ventura 2 in the documentary series.

Morgan Creek Entertainment — the company behind the popular Ace Ventura films starring Jim Carrey — is suing Netflix over the use of footage from Ace Ventura 2 in the streamer's Tiger King documentary series.

As reported by Reuters, the production company filed a complaint on Monday alleging copyright infringement and seeking damages of at least $300,000.

Specifically, the complaint filed by Morgan Creek cites that the show used film footage of Jim Carrey with exotic animals such as an elephant and a monkey, without asking for permission first.

"Leaving no room for doubt as to the source, a dubbed-over voice identifies one such movie as Ace Ventura, at the precise time when the Infringing Clips appear on screen," reads the complaint, which also states that Morgan Creek attempted to contact Netflix and Tiger King's production company, Goode Films, last year to negotiate an "after-the-fact license," but were unsuccessful.

Representatives for Netflix and Morgan Creek Entertainment didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Following its release in 1995, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls grossed over $100 million worldwide. Morgan Creek is also the production company behind popular '90s films Prince of Thieves and Last of the Mohicans.

Premiering at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tiger King — the Netflix docuseries about controversial zookeepers of exotic animals, including former zookeeper Joe Exotic — quickly became one of Netflix's most successful series when it debuted in 2020. A second season of the series premiered last month.

This isn't the first Tiger King-related lawsuit that Netflix has faced. Earlier this month, Carole Baskin and her husband, Howard, dismissed a lawsuit that saw the couple seeking a temporary restraining order against using footage of themselves and Big Cat Rescue sanctuary in future Tiger King marketing and promotion.

