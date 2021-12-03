Tiger King is the gift that keeps on giving for Netflix.

Just a few weeks after season 2 of the animal-focused true crime documentary series premiered on the streaming platform, Netflix announced Friday that a new batch of three Tiger King episodes are coming this month with a specific focus on Doc Antle. To be clear, this isn't an official spin-off, but a continuation of season 2.

Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story Netflix is spinning off 'Tiger King' with three-episode 'The Doc Antle Story.' | Credit: Netflix

As the operator of a private zoo for endangered animals, Doc Antle has appeared in previous seasons of Tiger King; his sense of showmanship makes him a colorful TV character. But over the course of filming Tiger King 2, the filmmakers encountered accusations that Antle ran his operation like a cult and used his power to prey on women. Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story delves into those accusations.

"Whenever we went anywhere, he was on the prowl," a source says in the new trailer for Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story. "There's no greater pick-up line than, 'Do you want to pet my tiger?'"

In a summary of the new series, Netflix describes Antle as "a predator far more dangerous than his beloved big cats and a man shadier than any of his Tiger King counterparts."

Watch the trailer above. Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story hits Netflix on Dec. 10.

