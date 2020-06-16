The Umbrella Academy goes back to the 1960s in season 2 first look photos

The Umbrella Academy type TV Show genre Superhero

Good news for fans of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy: They're alive! The last we saw the titular family of superhero misfits, they had catastrophically failed to prevent an apocalypse. As the Earth exploded around them, the seven siblings blinked out of existence in the visual signature of Number Five's (Aidan Gallagher) ability to teleport himself and others through time and space. When EW spoke with showrunner Steve Blackman at the time, he was purposefully vague about their whereabouts considering the show hadn't yet been renewed: "If we get a second season, we'll see where they end up." Well, readers, The Umbrella Academy was indeed renewed for season 2 on Netflix, and now EW has an exclusive first look at images from the new episodes, showing exactly where the Hargreeves siblings ended up: the 1960s!

The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic series of the same name by writer Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance) and artist Gabriel Bá (Daytripper). While season 1 mostly followed the arc of the first volume, Apocalypse Suite, season 2 sends the team straight to the city whose name graces the second volume in the series: Dallas. Number Five's powers manipulate both space and time, so it's not just Dallas, but Dallas in the '60s. But as we know, Five's control of his powers has never been terribly well-refined, so the team gets split up in the process, with each arriving in Dallas at a slightly different point in time. Five shows up last and finds himself staring down the barrel of yet another apocalypse. So it once again falls to him to spend the season assembling the team in the hope of averting disaster. Maybe this time, they'll succeed.

But in the time the various Hargreeves spent stranded by themselves in the early '60s, they've met some new faces. There's Texas housewife Sissy (Marin Ireland); Lila (Ritu Arya), a "chameleon" who is as brilliant as she is insane; and Raymond (Yusuf Gatewood), a devoted husband and natural-born leader. Then there's a trio of cold-blooded Swedish assassins played by Tom Sinclair, Kris Holden-Ried, and Jason Bryden.

In addition to Gallagher, The Umbrella Academy stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Justin H. Min. Blackman is returning as showrunner and executive producing alongside Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, and Keith Goldberg. Way and Bá are serving as co-producers.

Check out the exclusive photos below.

Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy premiere's July 31 on Netflix.

