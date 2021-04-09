The Crown streamer Netflix is 'deeply saddened' by Prince Philip's death

The Crown Streaming Options

As The Crown prepares to film season 5 with an all-new cast, Netflix has released a statement honoring Prince Philip following the British royal's death at age 99.

Shortly after news broke that Philip — who was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years — had died Friday, a representative for the streaming service said: "Netflix, Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television, and the production team on The Crown are deeply saddened to hear of the death of The Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts are with the entire Royal Family at this sad time."

The series debuted in 2016 as a chronicle of Queen Elizabeth II's rise. Claire Foy and Olivia Colman portrayed Elizabeth on seasons 1-2 and 3-4, respectively, while Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies played the late Duke across the same period.

Queen Elizabeth II, 94, has since entered into an eight-day period of mourning to honor Philip, whom she married in 1947. She will refrain from carrying out royal duties and will also put affairs of state on hold.

Early Friday, Buckingham Palace announced that Philip "passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle" following a hospitalization in February. He returned home in March to recuperate.

The Crown is set to continue on Netflix in the near future, with Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce taking over for Foy, Colman, Smith, and Menzies as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

