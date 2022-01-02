The Sparrows land in 2022, but the streaming service has yet to announce a return date.

The Umbrella Academy new season tease highlights the third installment of the Netflix series in posters

The Umbrella Academy

Meet the alternative version of the dysfunctional Hargreeves siblings.

Ahead of season 3 of The Umbrella Academy, Netflix teased a first look at the members of Sparrow Academy, a version of the titular superhero siblings' academy that exists in a different timeline, with a series of individual character posters shared on social media on Saturday.

The second season concluded with the Hargreeves returning to present day after stopping a near-catastrophic nuclear war in '60s Dallas, TX. Once back in the Umbrella Academy, however, the siblings discover that it is no longer the Umbrella Academy, but rather Sparrow Academy.

In the new timeline, long-dead Hargreeves sibling Ben (Justin H. Min) is alive and well — this time as No. 2 rather than 6. He's joined by six other siblings: Marcus, Sparrow No. 1 (Justin Cornwell), Fei, Sparrow No. 3 (Britne Oldford), Alphonso, Sparrow No. 4 (Jake Epstein), Sloane, Sparrow No. 5 (Genesis Rodriguez), Jayme, Sparrow No. 6 (Cazzie David), and Christopher, Sparrow No. 7 (a floating telekinetic cube).

Additionally, Hargreeves patriarch, billionaire industrialist Reginald (Colm Feore), is also alive in the alternative timeline. His mysterious death serves as a basis of the series, which follows his estranged, superpowered adopted children as they reunite to piece together the details of his death. The series stars Tom Hopper, Elliot Page, Aidan Gallagher, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and David Castañeda.

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date for season 3, teasing just a 2022 return.

