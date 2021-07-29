Netflix confirms Sweet Tooth season 2 by shipping out chocolaty mystery packages

Netflix revealed the news of Sweet Tooth's season 2 renewal by tickling fans sweet teeth.

The streamer sent out mystery packages to a large swath of media figures, social influencers, and the like with specific instructions not to open them until Thursday, July 29. Recipients began posting images of the box on social media this week.

"What the heck did @SweetTooth send me ?!" songwriter Kellin Quinn tweeted.

"The suspense is killing me!" added mixed martial artist David Michaud.

Surprisingly, nobody opened their presents early — or rather, nobody posted images from inside the box until Thursday. When the day finally came, word was out.

Each package contained a message penned "to a very special fan of a very special boy."

"You're amongst the very first to hear the sweet news. Sweet Tooth has been renewed for Season 2!" the note read.

Along with this news came a giant chocolate bar branded with "Sweet Tooth Season 2."

Beth Schwartz and Jim Mickle co-showrun the eight-episode first season, while Robert Downey Jr. and his producing partner wife Susan Downey are among the executive producer team. Mickle will now soley showrun the second season, alongside the return of Team Downey. Oanh Ly of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is also joining as a co-executive producer.

"It's been equally thrilling and heartwarming to experience how people around the world have been falling in love with our deer-boy," Mickle said in a statement. "We couldn't be more excited to continue our collaboration with Netflix and keep following Gus and his friends on their extraordinary journey."

Sweet Tooth, based on the DC comics by Jeff Lemire, introduces a world forever changed by The Great Crumble, an event that occurred 20 years prior that led to the emergence of hybrids, babies born part human and part animal. In the present, the half-deer Gus (Christian Convery), one of these hybrids who are feared and hunted by many humans, befriends a loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together, they traverse what's left of America to answer questions about Gus' origins and Jepperd's past.

The show's eight-episode first season premiered on Netflix June 4. According to Netflix, 60 million member households chose to watch it in its first four weeks. (To clarify, that means 60 million Netflix accounts chose to watch at least 2 minutes of Sweet Tooth within its first four weeks, per Netflix's own internal measurements.)

SWEET TOOTH Christian Convery's Gus in Netflix's 'Sweet Tooth' | Credit: Kirsty Griffin/Netflix

Among the cast are Adeel Akhtar (Dr. Aditya Singh), Stefania LaVie Owen (Bear), Dania Ramirez (Aimee Eden), Aliza Vellani (Rani Singh), Neil Sandilands (General Abbot), James Brolin (narrator), and Will Forte (Gus' father Richard).

"I love that they leaned into the hopeful aspects of the world of Sweet Tooth," Lemire previously told EW of the adaptation. "[Even though] the comic was a bit darker and more violent than the show, I think there really was that heart to it and the hope and optimism innocence of Gus was always the North Star of the comic. They've really kept that and, if anything, built and expanded it on screen and had the world around him reflect that a bit more."