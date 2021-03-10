Netflix's Special from Ryan O'Connell will end with season 2

Another groundbreaking LGBTQ series is coming to an end this year.

Days after FX announced Pose would end with its upcoming third season, Netflix gave similar news regarding Special, Ryan O'Connell's comedy about a gay man with cerebral palsy. Season 2 will now officially end the series, but, on the bright side, the new batch of eight episodes are expanded from 15 minutes in length to 30 minutes.

Netflix released a brief teaser announcing the May 20 premiere date with snippets of footage.

"It would surprise no one that it wasn't my decision," O'Connell told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. "Netflix told me pretty early on that it was going to be the final season and I appreciated that because I was able to craft a season that felt very much like a final season. The story will feel complete."

Special, created, written, and starring O'Connell, is loosely based on the actor's life and his previous book I'm Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves. Jim Parsons counts himself among the executive producers, and the show features Punam Patel, Jessica Hecht, and Augustus Prew.

The show was nominated for four Emmys in the short-form comedy categories. O'Connell also won a GLAAD Special Recognition Award in 2020.