Talk about a merry Christmess.

In a new holiday baking battle of epic proportions, stars of Netflix’s holiday programming (including Merry Happy Whatever, Let It Snow, and Sugar Rush Christmas) are coming together to compete in themed challenges to become the first-ever Sleighed It! champion.

Nailed It!‘s Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres host the new series, which features three episodes filled with holiday spirit, unlimited laughs, and hilarious dessert creations.

The first episode, which is available now (click here to watch on YouTube), features Merry Happy Whatever‘s Ashley Tisdale and Brent Morin, who compete to see who can make the best Christmas Caroling Snowman inspired by the holiday show.

In episode 2 (out Nov. 26), Kiernan Shipka, Jacob Batalon, and Isabela Merced actually work together to assemble an epic three-foot-tall gingerbread waffle house to celebrate the iconic diner in their film, Let It Snow.

The third and final episode, which streams Nov. 29, will see Byer finally get in on the baking action with Sugar Rush Christmas host Hunter March. The hosting duo teams up against world-renowned pastry chef Adriano Zumbo to re-create an epic King Mouse Cake, which will be judged by Sugar Rush Christmas judge Candace Nelson and Torres.

All episodes of Sleighed It! will be available on YouTube and Netflix Family social media channels.