Kiernan Shipka, Ashley Tisdale, Nicole Byer make a holiday mess on Netflix's Sleighed It!

By Lauren Huff
November 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM EST

1 of 32

Sleighed It!

Adam Rose/Netflix (3)

Talk about a merry Christmess.

In a new holiday baking battle of epic proportions, stars of Netflix’s holiday programming (including Merry Happy Whatever, Let It Snow, and Sugar Rush Christmas) are coming together to compete in themed challenges to become the first-ever Sleighed It! champion. 

Nailed It!‘s Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres host the new series, which features three episodes filled with holiday spirit, unlimited laughs, and hilarious dessert creations. 

The first episode, which is available now (click here to watch on YouTube), features Merry Happy Whatever‘s Ashley Tisdale and Brent Morin, who compete to see who can make the best Christmas Caroling Snowman inspired by the holiday show.

In episode 2 (out Nov. 26), Kiernan Shipka, Jacob Batalon, and Isabela Merced actually work together to assemble an epic three-foot-tall gingerbread waffle house to celebrate the iconic diner in their film, Let It Snow

The third and final episode, which streams Nov. 29, will see Byer finally get in on the baking action with Sugar Rush Christmas host Hunter March. The hosting duo teams up against world-renowned pastry chef Adriano Zumbo to re-create an epic King Mouse Cake, which will be judged by Sugar Rush Christmas judge Candace Nelson and Torres.

All episodes of Sleighed It! will be available on YouTube and Netflix Family social media channels.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 32

Nicole Byer and Hunter March

Adam Rose/Netflix

3 of 32

Nicole Byer

Adam Rose/Netflix
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 32

Ashley Tisdale

Adam Rose/Netflix
Advertisement

5 of 32

An adorable gingerbread house

Adam Rose/Netflix

6 of 32

Adriano Zumbo, Nicole Byer, and Hunter March

Adam Rose/Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 32

Adriano Zumbo, Nicole Byer, and Hunter March

Adam Rose/Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 32

Ashley Tisdale and Brent Morin

Adam Rose/Netflix
Advertisement

9 of 32

Ashley Tisdale and Brent Morin

Adam Rose/Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 32

Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres

Adam Rose/Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 32

Isabela Merced, Jacob Batalon, and Kiernan Shipka

Adam Rose/Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 32

Isabela Merced, Jacob Batalon, and Kiernan Shipka get judged by hosts Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres

Adam Rose/Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 32

Kiernan Shipka

Adam Rose/Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 32

Jacques Torres, Isabela Merced, and Nicole Byer

Adam Rose/Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 32

Nicole Byer

Adam Rose/Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 32

Brent Morin and Ashley Tisdale

Adam Rose/Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 32

Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres

Adam Rose/Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 32

Ashley Tisdale

Adam Rose/Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 32

Ashley Tisdale

Adam Rose/Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 32

Nicole Byer, Jacques Torres, Candace Nelson, and Hunter March

Adam Rose/Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 32

Ashley Tisdale and Brent Morin

Adam Rose/Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 32

Jacob Batalon

Adam Rose/Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 32

Isabela Merced and Kiernan Shipka

Adam Rose/Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 32

Isabela Merced, Jacques Torres, and Nicole Byer

Adam Rose/Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 32

Ashley Tisdale

Adam Rose/Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 32

Ashley Tisdale

Adam Rose/Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 32

Kiernan Shipka

Adam Rose/Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 32

A really cute snowman

Adam Rose/Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 32

Isabela Merced, Jacob Batalon, and Kiernan Shipka

Adam Rose/Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 32

Isabela Merced, Jacob Batalon, and Kiernan Shipka

Adam Rose/Netflix
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 32

Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres

Adam Rose/Netflix

Check out the first episode of Sleighed It! now on YouTube and the Netflix Family social channels, and tune in again for episodes 2 and 3 on Nov. 26 and 29.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com