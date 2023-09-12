The doctor is in for one last outing.

Netflix's hit dramedy Sex Education is set to return on Sept. 21 for its fourth and final season — with the first full-length trailer hitting YouTube on Tuesday. The new episodes expand beyond following your favorite students at Moordale Secondary School, with accidental sex therapist Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) and his best friend Eric Effiong (the next Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa) starting a new chapter at Cavendish Sixth Form College.

The trailer hints that all of our relationship status questions will be answered, as Otis and Maeve (Emma Mackey) navigate long-distance dating and the pains of keeping their sex life alive via text. Otis' mom, Jean (Gillian Anderson) navigates being a single parent to her newborn baby while also being present for Otis — and Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy also returns as Maeve's tutor in America.

