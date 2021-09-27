Netflix series Another Life is hosting a Battlestar Galactica reunion in season 2

Another Life is hosting a galactic reunion!

Katee Sackhoff is getting some company in the form of two of her Battlestar Galactica cast members. Rekha Sharma and Kate Vernon have been cast in the second season of the Netflix sci-fi series.

We have an exclusive photo of the three actresses reunited on Another Life!

Another Life (L to R). Rekha Sharma as Ursula, Katee Sackhoff as Niko Breckinridge, Kate Vernon as Ava Breckinridge in episode 210 of Another Life. Credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix

Both new characters will have close ties to members of Salvare's crew. Vernon will play Niko Breckinridge's (Sackoff) mother Ava who will show up both in space and on Earth. Niko will reunite with a version of her mother when the Achaians decide Ava is the "perfect avatar" when Niko boards their ship while Erik Wallace (Justin Chatwin) will face a protective and worried Ava back home. Ursula Monroe, played by Sharma, is the mother of sentient A.I. who built William's (Samuel Anderson) software.

"Battlestar Galactica was such a huge part of my life and career. I am so blessed to have built lifelong friendships with the cast and thankfully when I call and ask favors they oblige," Sackhoff says. "We are so lucky to have Kate and Rekha join this show. They elevate every scene they are in and I can't wait for the fans to see these two in action."

Another Life centers on a family split apart after an unidentified flying object lands on Earth. Niko leads a team to uncover the object's origin and establish first contact with the alien race that sent it while her husband Erik investigates the anomaly from Earth. The second season will pick up right after Niko watches the alien race that sent the object to destroy a planet and her mission to save everyone on Earth becomes more dire and urgent.

In addition to Sharma and Vernon, Dillon Casey, Shannon Chan-Kent, Kurt Yaeger, and Carlena Britch will appear in the new season. JayR Tinaco, Elizabeth Ludlow, A.J. Rivera, Tongayi Chirisa, and Lina Renna are also part of the cast.

Another Life season 2 premieres Oct. 14 on Netflix.