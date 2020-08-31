Netflix offers free streaming for select movies and episodes of TV shows like Stranger Things

Stranger Things type TV Show network Netflix

By now, the central bargain of Netflix is well-known: In exchange for a monthly subscription fee, users get access to stream all kinds of movies and TV shows, including the ever-growing library of Netflix originals. But now, the platform is offering select Netflix-produced movies and TV episodes as free samples for anyone who hasn't yet subscribed.

"Netflix is the premiere destination for all your entertainment needs. But don't take our word for it – check out some of our favorite movies and TV shows, absolutely free," a message reads on the new free version of the site.

If you don't have a Netflix subscription and haven't seen some of those titles before, you can check them out for free here.

Related content: