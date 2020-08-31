Netflix offers free streaming for select movies and episodes of TV shows like Stranger Things
By now, the central bargain of Netflix is well-known: In exchange for a monthly subscription fee, users get access to stream all kinds of movies and TV shows, including the ever-growing library of Netflix originals. But now, the platform is offering select Netflix-produced movies and TV episodes as free samples for anyone who hasn't yet subscribed.
"Netflix is the premiere destination for all your entertainment needs. But don't take our word for it – check out some of our favorite movies and TV shows, absolutely free," a message reads on the new free version of the site.
Free streaming titles include both films and the first episodes of various TV shows. The film lineup includes Adam Sandler/Jennifer Aniston collaboration Murder Mystery, the Sandra Bullock thriller Bird Box, and The Two Popes, which earned Oscar nominations for stars Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins earlier this year. The TV selections include the sci-fi hit Stranger Things, Ava DuVernay's award-winning miniseries When They See Us, the Spanish-language high school thriller Elite, the recent reality series Love Is Blind, the nature documentary Our Planet, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda's sitcom Grace and Frankie, and the animated movie spin-off The Boss Baby: Back in Business.
If you don't have a Netflix subscription and haven't seen some of those titles before, you can check them out for free here.
