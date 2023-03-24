You ending with fifth and final season on Netflix with new showrunners

You's days are numbered at Netflix.

The streaming giant announced Friday that Penn Badgley's popular thriller has been renewed for a fifth and final season, following a twisty season 4 that relocated the series to Europe.

"Will Joe Goldberg finally get his judgment day? Fans of the beloved thriller will soon know more about Joe's fate when You returns for a fifth and final season," a network release read, further indicating that season 5 details will be revealed in the near future.

Showrunner Sera Gamble will step aside to pursue other projects while EPs Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo step in to co-showrun the final season. Gamble will continue to work on the show, however, as a producer.

"We have some ideas that we've been talking about pretty much from the beginning," Gamble recently told EW about the show's future. "The thing that we have the most is an ongoing debate. Certainly [executive producer] Greg [Berlanti] and I have talked with Penn about like, this is something we're envisioning for the end, but it's really the debate about what kind of justice would be fair and appropriate for a guy like Joe. And then do we believe that he would get that kind of punishment? My short answer is like, maybe not from the American system. But there might be other ways. [Laughs] So that's the stuff we're talking about."

You — which follows Badgley as a serial killer navigating life and love — initially premiered on Lifetime in 2018 before Netflix scooped up the series for subsequent seasons. Despite its popularity, the show has never received an Emmy nomination, though it has scored a pair of MTV Movie and TV Award nods.

