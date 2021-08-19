Netflix renews Never Have I Ever for season 3

Devi might not be done with her love triangle just yet.

Great news, Never Have I Ever fans! Looks like we're going to find out what becomes of Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Paxton (Darren Barnet) after all.

On Thursday, Netflix renewed the hit comedy for a third season. "We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamored to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager," series co-creators Lang Fisher and Mindy Kaling said in a release.

As far as what to expect from the third season, we don't know much, but fans will recall that Devi ended season 2 by taking her relationship with Paxton public. But just as she was enjoying her dance with the school hottie, Eleanor (Ramona Young) let Ben (Jaren Lewison) know that Devi wanted to choose him earlier in the season.

Never Have I Ever- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Maitreyi Ramakrishnan of 'Never Have I Ever' for EW's digital cover shoot | Credit: Gizelle Hernandez for EW

As Lewison told EW at the time, "That scene gave me goosebumps because I realized Ben has such an inner conflict that has just surfaced that he's now going to have to deal with. You're thinking, okay, he's kind of got this relationship with Aneesa [Megan Suri] going on. And it's like, can he continue putting his heart into that? Or is his heart in a different place? And if it is, can he even do anything about it? How do you navigate that? I'm really excited, fingers crossed, for season 3 to see that explored. It's a situation that we've never seen him in."

Now that a third season is official, perhaps we'll get to see Ben's inner turmoil as he struggles with his feelings for both Devi and Aneesa.

