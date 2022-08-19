Surprise! Netflix just released another episode of The Sandman

It's an adaptation of the comic stories "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" and "Calliope." The first is animated, while the latter is live-action.

Oh, you thought that was all? The 10 episodes of The Sandman that premiered on Netflix earlier this month cover the first two volumes of the comic created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg. But as readers of the comic know, there's a lot more where that came from. The original run of The Sandman comic covers 10 volumes, not to mention the various spin-offs and prequels/sequels that have come in the years since.

It turns out that Netflix isn't done exploring the deep well of Sandman stories. In a surprise move, the streamer just released an additional episode of The Sandman. This bonus installment adapts two different stories from the comic: "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" and "Calliope."

As both readers and viewers know by now, The Sandman is a mix of self-contained stories and a longer narrative. These two are both short stories found in Dream Country, the third volume of the comic. The adaptation of "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" is animated — since the story is told from the perspective of cats and explores what they dream about — and directed by Hisko Hulsing, while "Calliope" is live-action and directed by Louise Hooper.

"We endeavored to make the animated version of 'A Dream of a Thousand Cats' as mesmerizing and hypnotic as we could by utilizing the magic of real oil paintings on canvas," Hulsing said in a statement. "We combined the paintings with classically drawn 2D animation, based on realistic 3D animation of telepathic cats in order to create a trippy world that feels both grounded and dreamy at the same time. Untold Studios in London created the breathtaking 3D animation of the cats. The wonderful 2D animation, oil paintings and stylizing were all done at Submarine Studio's in Amsterdam."

The voice cast for "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" features some big names, including Sandra Oh as the Prophet. Perhaps because of its voiceover nature, this episode also brings in some actors who starred in the Audible audiobook adaptation of The Sandman. James McAvoy, who voiced Morpheus there, plays Golden-Haired Man, while Michael Sheen (who voiced Lucifer in the audiobook) plays Paul. Gaiman himself, who narrated the Audible version, voices Crow and Skull Bird in this episode.

Although Morpheus (Tom Sturridge) may seem lonely, he actually has quite a history with the ladies. We've already met Nada (Deborah Oyelade), the former lover that he sentenced to Hell centuries ago — not his finest hour, and something the show will explore more if it gets a second season. Now we meet another ex-girlfriend: The muse Calliope (Melissanthi Mahut). The "Calliope" segment also includes the reappearance of the three Fates (Nina Wadia, Souad Faress, and Dinita Gohil).

The new episode of The Sandman is streaming on Netflix now.

