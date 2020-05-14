Queer Eye reveals season 5 premiere date, photos from Philadelphia
Antoni, Tan, Jonathan, Karamo, and Bobby hit up The City of Brotherly Love.
Philadephia is known as The City of Brotherly Love, and it gets five times that when the fifth season of Queer Eye debuts June 5 on Netflix.
After two seasons in and around Atlanta, and another two in and around Kansas City, Mo., the Fab 5 — Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Tan France (Fashion), Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), and Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) — take their expertise to Philly (familiar territory for The Real World: Philadelphia alum Brown) and help 10 new heroes there.
"We're able to continue to champion diversity and I think that's what's so great about the fact that we get to travel and go to different cities because those experiences are so different," Porowski tells EW. "With Philadelphia, it's a lot more cosmopolitan than the outskirts of Atlanta — even though we filmed in Atlanta, and we were really along the periphery in Kansas City as well. With Philly, we do have a lot more downtown stories and you kind of get to speak to that experience. And with cities like that, there's always an incredible amount of diversity, so there are very different stories and perspectives not only culturally but also age-wise."
Production on a future season of the Emmy-winning series was shut down last month in Austin, Tex. due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We barely completed one episode," Porowski says. "And then we were kind of taking it day by day... and then when they realized that it just wasn't safe to continue, we put the production on hold, as all productions have basically done."
Season 5 of Queer Eye debuts June 5 on Netflix.
Related content:
Comments